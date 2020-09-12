AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded AXA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get AXA alerts:

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. AXA has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.