Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Down 2.4%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 6,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 38,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.