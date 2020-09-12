B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

BTO traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$8.43. 3,010,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Andrew Cinnamond sold 40,750 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$383,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159.97. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 300,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$2,586,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,995,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,821,718.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,873.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTO. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

