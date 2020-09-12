Bank of America Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $760.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $725.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global cut Intuitive Surgical to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $680.52.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $702.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $699.59 and a 200 day moving average of $578.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

