Bank of America Initiates Coverage on CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

