Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Draftkings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79. Draftkings has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Analysts predict that Draftkings will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

