Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €200.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of ALV opened at €183.02 ($215.32) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €173.20.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

