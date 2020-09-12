Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

