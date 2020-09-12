Bata One Day Volume Reaches $300.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bata has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $68,497.64 and approximately $300.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00472482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.