BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMWYY. Commerzbank upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Main First Bank started coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

