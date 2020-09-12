BeatzCoin Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $644,713.87 and approximately $27.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001695 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000204 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00109680 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,831,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

