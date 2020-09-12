Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $587,000. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $235.78. 1,171,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,142. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

