Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

