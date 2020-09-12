BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BOE opened at $9.76 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

