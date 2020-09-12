BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EGF opened at $13.30 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?

Dividend History for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit