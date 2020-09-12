BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

Shares of EGF opened at $13.30 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.