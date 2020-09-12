BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

