Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:BME opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

