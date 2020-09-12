Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

