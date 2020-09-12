Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (BFY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has decreased its dividend payment by 27.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BFY opened at $13.70 on Friday. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

