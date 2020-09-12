Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

