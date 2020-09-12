Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
Shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile
Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.