BlockStamp Price Reaches $0.0620 on Major Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $436.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002222 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002789 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000758 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,051,991 coins and its circulating supply is 26,509,025 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.