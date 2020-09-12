Boeing (NYSE:BA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $181.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.04.

Shares of BA stock opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

