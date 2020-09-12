BoostCoin Market Capitalization Tops $8,588.29 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoostCoin has a market cap of $8,588.29 and $5.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005014 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000506 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001038 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

