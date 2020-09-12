Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,969 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,569,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,142,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,907. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,739. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

