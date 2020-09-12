Breville Group Ltd (BRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Breville Group’s previous final dividend of $0.19.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$18.30.
Breville Group Company Profile
