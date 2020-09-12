Breville Group Ltd (BRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Breville Group’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$18.30.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

