Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.99. 8,572,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,554. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of -589.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

