Brokerages Anticipate Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) will report $142.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex Int’l’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the highest is $144.80 million. Standex Int’l posted sales of $196.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex Int’l will report full year sales of $607.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.50 million to $611.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $638.59 million, with estimates ranging from $636.40 million to $640.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standex Int’l.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. CJS Securities upgraded Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Standex Int’l has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

In other Standex Int’l news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex Int'l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

