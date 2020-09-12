Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTNR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

