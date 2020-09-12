Brokerages Expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to report $141.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.85 million. Novanta reported sales of $154.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $592.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.61 million to $593.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $633.30 million, with estimates ranging from $631.21 million to $635.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. 120,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,934. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,442,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,231.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $3,436,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 873,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.