BTIG Research Downgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRBP. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $12,585,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.