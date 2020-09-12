BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Hits Market Cap of $206,975.68

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $206,975.68 and approximately $11.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

