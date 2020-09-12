Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,983 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $39,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $71.05. 2,212,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,275. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

