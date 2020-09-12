Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of CARA opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,421 shares in the company, valued at $16,449,913.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 96.7% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,787,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,305,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 101,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 879,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 129,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

