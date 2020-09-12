CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

CarParts.com stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $500.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. As a group, analysts predict that CarParts.com will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 183,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,657,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 and have sold 1,519,448 shares valued at $13,461,198. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

