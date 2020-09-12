Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CA. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.48 ($19.39).

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €14.61 ($17.18) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.94. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

