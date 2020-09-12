CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

NYSE IGR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 321,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,735. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

