CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.
NYSE IGR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 321,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,735. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd
