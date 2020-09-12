CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

OTGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of OTGLY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

