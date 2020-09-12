Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) President Acquires $11,528.00 in Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) President John C. Hill bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CET opened at $29.01 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $34.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Securities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

