Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $214.69. 851,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,247. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $224.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.69 and a 200 day moving average of $186.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at $54,768,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

