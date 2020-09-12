Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 301,470 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4,242.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 518,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,437 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.80. 3,274,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $84.12.

