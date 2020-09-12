Cerity Partners LLC Buys 398 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.09. 3,001,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,680. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,236 shares of company stock worth $92,148,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

