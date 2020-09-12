Cerity Partners LLC Buys 474 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

NYSE:LMT traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.45. 933,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.51 and a 200 day moving average of $373.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.