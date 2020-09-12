Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in ANSYS by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in ANSYS by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,965 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.29.

ANSS traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $314.08. The company had a trading volume of 341,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $354.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.49.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

