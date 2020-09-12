Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. 3,344,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,031. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Fortive’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $80,258,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at $776,461,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

