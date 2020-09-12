Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,703. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $189.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

