Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $219.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

