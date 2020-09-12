Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Linde by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $250.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,091. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.14. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

