Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,370,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,116. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

