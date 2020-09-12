Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 6,351,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,419. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

